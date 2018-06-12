CT businessman takes city to court over 'excessive electricity charges'
The water supply to his Goodwood business property was cut on 30 May because his electricity account was in arrears.
CAPE TOWN - A businessman is taking legal action after the City of Cape Town cut the water because he failed to pay a hefty electricity bill.
Alexander Penglides says the “excessive electricity charges” are a result of a faulty electricity meter installed by the municipality in 2014.
Penglides states in an affidavit that he wasn't notified his water supply would be cut.
In July 2014, the City of Cape Town classified him as a “small power user – high” from the “small power user – low” category.
He's disputing the adjustment which kicked in in December 2015, as well as alleged faulty readings from an electricity meter which he says led to the excessive charges amounting to over R209,000.
After several years of disputes with the city, including approaching the office of the ombud, the water was cut.
It has since been reconnected, but with a low-pressure flow, although the court matter that would've been heard on Wednesday is still pending.
The City of Cape Town is opposing the application but has requested a postponement to give its lawyers time to draft answering papers.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
