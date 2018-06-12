City of Joburg budget finally passed
This was the third time Herman Mashaba presented the budget after it was rejected twice over the past two weeks, with opposition parties calling it anti-poor.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s budget has finally been passed by the city council despite continued opposition by the African National Congress (ANC).
The parties took issue with the proposed tariff hikes for water and electricity with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) giving the mayor an ultimatum to reduce the increases or face another rejection from the red berets.
The ANC boycotted the council when it approved the budget.
Mashaba had to make changes to his budget first before the EFF could give its seal of approval.
EFF councillor Sipho Sithole said: “Speaker, as the EFF, we do accept amendments made in the electricity tariff from 7.37% to 7.1% also accepting the water and sanitation tariffs from 14.2% to 13.2%.”
The Democratic Alliance says these changes to the tariff hikes will not have an impact on service delivery.
But the ANC, which was absent when the budget was approved, continued to bash it, calling it anti-poor.
