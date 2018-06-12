Cash-in-transit drivers protest against heist attacks
The drivers, who are employed by cash handling companies, are expected to march to the office of the Gauteng Safety MEC, where they will hand over a memorandum.
JOHANNESBURG - Following a surge in cash-in-transit heists around the country in recent weeks, those who are faced with the daily dangers of the violent crimes are saying enough is enough.
On Tuesday morning, members of trade unions Fedusa and the Motor Transport Workers Union's (MTWU) have taken to the highways to protest against the attacks.
According to the authorities, over 74 cash heists have been reported since August last year, prompting Police Minister Bheki Cele to announce what he's called "major efforts" to tackle this.
The MTWU's Hlasinyane Motaung: "We are highlighting the killings of cash-in-transit drivers and crews that are transporting money."
This week, Parliament's police portfolio committee will discuss seven priorities during the public hearing on the current spate of cash-in-transit heists.
