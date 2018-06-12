Boy (16) shot dead in Muizenberg

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says the teen died on his way to a hospital.

CAPE TOWN - A 16-year-old boy has been shot dead in Seawinds, Muizenberg.

Monday night’s shooting also left another person wounded. The motive is unclear.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says the teen died on his way to a hospital.

“The incident occurred at 19h.35. According to reports, a 16-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded during this incident and another victim was shot and wounded. He was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)