Body of 4th miner yet to be recovered from Kloof Ikamva mine

The bodies of his three colleagues were recovered from the gold mine on Monday while one man remains unaccounted for.

JOHANNESBURG - A rescue team is trying to recover the body of a fourth miner killed at Sibyanye-Stillwater's Kloof Ikamva Mine in Westonaria.

The mine's Thabasile Phumo says they'll continue crucial talks with labour unions.

“About three weeks ago, we sat together with labour in a dialogue where we said let’s get to the bottom of what the challenges are at our operations, so we’ve had those conversations and we’re just as distressed. We’re really hopeful that with the conversation we will be able to get to the bottom of this regression.”

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has condemned the latest tragedy in the sector, which is also the seventh deadly accident at Sibanye-Stillwater this year.