Body of 4th miner yet to be recovered from Kloof Ikamva mine
The bodies of his three colleagues were recovered from the gold mine on Monday while one man remains unaccounted for.
JOHANNESBURG - A rescue team is trying to recover the body of a fourth miner killed at Sibyanye-Stillwater's Kloof Ikamva Mine in Westonaria.
The bodies of his three colleagues were recovered from the gold mine on Monday while one man remains unaccounted for.
The mine's Thabasile Phumo says they'll continue crucial talks with labour unions.
“About three weeks ago, we sat together with labour in a dialogue where we said let’s get to the bottom of what the challenges are at our operations, so we’ve had those conversations and we’re just as distressed. We’re really hopeful that with the conversation we will be able to get to the bottom of this regression.”
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has condemned the latest tragedy in the sector, which is also the seventh deadly accident at Sibanye-Stillwater this year.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.