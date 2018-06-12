Popular Topics
At least 8 EMS attacks, robberies recorded in WC since January

The provincial Health Department has reiterated they need the help of community members to curb crime in their communities.

FILE: Paramedics attend to a patient in Cape Town, Western Cape. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Paramedics attend to a patient in Cape Town, Western Cape. Picture: EWN.
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eleven emergency medical workers have been robbed in the Western Cape since the start of the year.

The provincial Health Department has reiterated they need the help of community members to curb crime in their communities.

Since January, the department has recorded at least eight cases where their EMS vehicles were stoned, or staff robbed.

Western Cape EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels says in some incidents, staff members were physically assaulted.

“The department appeals to communities to please respect emergency medical service personnel and allow them to do their work in peace. Western Cape Health is working with South African Police Service and community safety forums to help curb the attacks on EMS personnel, but our efforts will be fruitless without the community on board.”

EMS crews are seen as soft targets by criminals and following a string of attacks on emergency workers in the Cape, it has had to take additional security measures.

In areas seen as high risk in Cape Town, crews rely on police escorts in attending to emergencies.

