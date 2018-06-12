Amcu, NUM condemn latest deaths at Sibanye-Stillwater mine

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Amcu, NUM condemn latest deaths at Sibanye-Stillwater mine

The company confirmed the deaths of three miners on Monday night after a group of five entered an abandoned shaft with poor ventilation.

FILE: Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine on the West Rand. Picture: Sibanyestillwater.com
FILE: Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine on the West Rand. Picture: Sibanyestillwater.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) have condemned the latest deaths at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine, this time at the Kloof Ikamva shaft, near Westonaria.

The company confirmed the deaths of three miners on Monday night after a group of five entered an abandoned shaft with poor ventilation.

The workers are said to have died from heat exhaustion while their two colleagues are unaccounted for.

Unions are again calling for Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to act decisively against mining houses that fail to ensure the safety of staff.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says that government should ensure mining companies are held accountable.

“As it stands, I don’t think there’s anything that will ever be corrected. I think it’s a systematic failure of the mine.”

The NUM’s Livhuwani Mammburu says: “We call on the Minister of Mineral Resources to act hard on Sibanye-Stillwater because there have been a number of mining incidents that have been happening at this company and there doesn’t seem to be an end.”

At least 18 people have died at Sibanye’s mines this year, including seven trapped underground at the Masakhane mine last month.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA