Amcu, NUM condemn latest deaths at Sibanye-Stillwater mine
The company confirmed the deaths of three miners on Monday night after a group of five entered an abandoned shaft with poor ventilation.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) have condemned the latest deaths at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine, this time at the Kloof Ikamva shaft, near Westonaria.
The company confirmed the deaths of three miners on Monday night after a group of five entered an abandoned shaft with poor ventilation.
The workers are said to have died from heat exhaustion while their two colleagues are unaccounted for.
Unions are again calling for Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to act decisively against mining houses that fail to ensure the safety of staff.
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says that government should ensure mining companies are held accountable.
“As it stands, I don’t think there’s anything that will ever be corrected. I think it’s a systematic failure of the mine.”
The NUM’s Livhuwani Mammburu says: “We call on the Minister of Mineral Resources to act hard on Sibanye-Stillwater because there have been a number of mining incidents that have been happening at this company and there doesn’t seem to be an end.”
At least 18 people have died at Sibanye’s mines this year, including seven trapped underground at the Masakhane mine last month.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
