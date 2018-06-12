‘All South Africans must have equal access to land ownership’

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe has called for proper legislation to be put in place to ensure everyone has secure rights of ownership.

Motlanthe will be hosting the Inclusive Growth Forum this weekend in the Drakensberg.

He’s called for proper legislation to be put in place to ensure everyone has secure rights of ownership, whether they live on farmland or urban and rural areas.

Motlanthe says the existing laws on land ownership are often not applied properly.

“The same communities in the former homelands where there are mineral deposits... as soon as the Mineral Resources Department issues mining licenses, the surface rights of communities are expropriated without compensation precisely because their rights are not secured in law.”

