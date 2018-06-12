Popular Topics
Academic activities suspended at SMU following student protest

A student protest broke out there more than a week ago over allegations of corruption related to the infrastructure development programme.

FILE: The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU). Picture: EWN
FILE: The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU). Picture: EWN
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The vice-chancellor of the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) has confirmed that academic activities at the university remain suspended.

A student protest broke out there more than a week ago over allegations of corruption related to the infrastructure development programme.

Professor Chris de Beer says while the programme is run externally by the Development Bank, the university has resolved to investigate the claims.

“There are allegations of fraud and corruption with regard to the infrastructure development programme that we have. There is a narrative of corruption and so forth. The council of the university has decided to commission a forensic investigation.”

De Beer says he is confident academic activities will resume later this week.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

