Academic activities suspended at SMU following student protest

-
‘Executives must be held accountable for mineworkers’ deaths’Business
-
WC police-to-population ratio worsensLocal
-
Sibanye-Stillwater ‘still unable’ to locate 5th minerLocal
-
NUM, Numsa reject Eskom’s 0% wage increase offerBusiness
-
UK issues travel warning after Mozambique attacksAfrica
-
Tesla cutting 9% of jobs – Elon MuskBusiness
Popular Topics
-
‘Executives must be held accountable for mineworkers’ deaths’Business
-
WC police-to-population ratio worsensLocal
-
Sibanye-Stillwater ‘still unable’ to locate 5th minerLocal
-
NUM, Numsa reject Eskom’s 0% wage increase offerBusiness
-
Academic activities suspended at SMU following student protestLocal
-
Man seriously injured following gyrocopter crashLocal
Popular Topics
-
The history of World Cup mascotsSport
-
Blitzboks arrive back in SA after clinching world series titleSport
-
[ANALYSIS] Meet the 5 teams hoping to change Africa’s World Cup storyOpinion
-
Does hosting a World Cup make economic sense?World
-
Kane expects 'brave' and 'aggressive' England in RussiaSport
-
2018 World Cup ScheduleSport
Popular Topics
-
Cities where people work longest hoursLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] 'Women should stop being apologetic about making moola'Lifestyle
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 listLifestyle
-
Beyoncé and Jay-Z renew wedding vowsLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga urges people to have 'real, honest conversations' on mental healthLifestyle
-
Rose McGowan indicted in cocaine possession caseLifestyle
-
Health claims behind sex robots remain unprovenWorld
-
Jason Derulo wants to find a woman at World CupLifestyle
-
Avicii is laid to rest in StockholmLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] 'Premier Makhura has acted without fear or favour'Politics
-
City of Joburg budget finally passedPolitics
-
DA will take 'decisive action' against Mark Willemse's 'defiance'Politics
-
Suspension of Health MMC Phalatse an ‘attack on freedom of speech’Local
-
[WATCH] SA could face 'unled revolution,' Malema warnsPolitics
-
Mahumapelo to continue drawing salary as NW MPLPolitics
-
[FACT CHECK] Do 200,000 abortions take place in SA each year?Opinion
-
[OPINION] What does Fifa really want out of this World Cup?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Inside the new way of measuring poverty in South AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why predicting suicide is a difficult and complex challengeOpinion
-
[OPINION] In praise of a 'Face break'Opinion
-
[OPINION] Why African football fans should welcome VARs at World CupOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
‘Executives must be held accountable for mineworkers’ deaths’Business
-
NUM, Numsa reject Eskom’s 0% wage increase offerBusiness
-
Tesla cutting 9% of jobs – Elon MuskBusiness
-
Nersa receives Eskom's motion to take tariffs on judicial reviewBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand falls further before key economic dataBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Transnet wasted billions in locomotives deal – Bloomberg reportBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Tue
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 10°C
Academic activities suspended at SMU following student protest
A student protest broke out there more than a week ago over allegations of corruption related to the infrastructure development programme.
JOHANNESBURG - The vice-chancellor of the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) has confirmed that academic activities at the university remain suspended.
A student protest broke out there more than a week ago over allegations of corruption related to the infrastructure development programme.
Professor Chris de Beer says while the programme is run externally by the Development Bank, the university has resolved to investigate the claims.
“There are allegations of fraud and corruption with regard to the infrastructure development programme that we have. There is a narrative of corruption and so forth. The council of the university has decided to commission a forensic investigation.”
De Beer says he is confident academic activities will resume later this week.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Eskom: Messages warning of blackouts are false6 hours ago
-
‘All South Africans must have equal access to land ownership’2 hours ago
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list4 hours ago
-
Spell out land reform plans to remove uncertainty, says IMF5 hours ago
-
[CARTOON] Life's a Beach for the KZN ANC16 hours ago
-
[WATCH] SA could face 'unled revolution,' Malema warns8 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.