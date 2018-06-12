6 Langeberg Municipality officials dismissed over misconduct
Of the six officials who were sacked, three were in senior positions.
CAPE TOWN - Six officials at the Langeberg Municipality have been dismissed over the past several months.
Following disciplinary action, the officials were found guilty of misconduct.
The Hawks last week conducted search and seizure operations at various municipal buildings in Robertson and Ashton, as well as at a number of private homes, after allegations relating to maladministration surfaced.
Of the six officials who were sacked, three were in senior positions.
A seventh official is still to face disciplinary proceedings which could be finalised by the end of the month.
Municipal manager Soyisile Mokweni elaborates on the basis of the officials' dismissal.
“It’s all in the line of acts of dishonesty. Some of them have transgressed supply chain management regulation, and some of them have broken the code of ethics. For instance, entering into transactions that benefit their families and so forth.”
The Hawks' captain Philani Nkwalase says investigators are still scrutinising evidence.
“Now what our members are doing is to go through all the documents as well as devices that were seized to ensure that we complete the operation.”
No arrests have been made yet.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Mashaba suspends MMC for declaring Joburg a 'friend of Israel'
-
[CARTOON] Life's a Beach for the KZN ANC
-
Thousands descend on Joburg CBD in protest over cash-in-transit heists
-
Two people killed in bus accident in Joburg
-
Numsa, NUM gear up for 1-day strike at Eskom
-
[WATCH] SA could face 'unled revolution,' Malema warns
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.