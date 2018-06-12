Popular Topics
6 Langeberg Municipality officials dismissed over misconduct

Of the six officials who were sacked, three were in senior positions.

Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Six officials at the Langeberg Municipality have been dismissed over the past several months.

Following disciplinary action, the officials were found guilty of misconduct.

The Hawks last week conducted search and seizure operations at various municipal buildings in Robertson and Ashton, as well as at a number of private homes, after allegations relating to maladministration surfaced.

Of the six officials who were sacked, three were in senior positions.

A seventh official is still to face disciplinary proceedings which could be finalised by the end of the month.

Municipal manager Soyisile Mokweni elaborates on the basis of the officials' dismissal.

“It’s all in the line of acts of dishonesty. Some of them have transgressed supply chain management regulation, and some of them have broken the code of ethics. For instance, entering into transactions that benefit their families and so forth.”

The Hawks' captain Philani Nkwalase says investigators are still scrutinising evidence.

“Now what our members are doing is to go through all the documents as well as devices that were seized to ensure that we complete the operation.”

No arrests have been made yet.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Popular in Local

