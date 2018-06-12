Popular Topics
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list

Actress Thuso Mbedu has taken the number one spot followed by rapper Cassper Nyovest and fashion designer Orapeleng Modutle.

FILE: South African Actress Thuso Mbedu. Picture: @ThusoMbedu/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list has been released and 14 are from South Africa.

Divided into three sectors: business, technology and creative – Forbes describes the list as their “authentic and most definitive list of Africa’s most promising young change-makers.”

Actress Thuso Mbedu has taken the number one spot followed by rapper Cassper Nyovest, fashion designer Orapeleng Modutle, actress Nomzamo Mbatha takes the fourth spot while musician Kwesta wraps up the top five.

The list then includes:

Musician Shekhinah

Poet Koleka Putuma

Rapper Nasty C

Visual artist Simphiwe Ndzube

Fashion designer Rina Chunga-Kutama

Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokon

Visual artist Tony Gum

Musician Anatii

Musician Sasha Pieterse

