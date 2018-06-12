14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
Actress Thuso Mbedu has taken the number one spot followed by rapper Cassper Nyovest and fashion designer Orapeleng Modutle.
JOHANNESBURG - The 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list has been released and 14 are from South Africa.
Divided into three sectors: business, technology and creative – Forbes describes the list as their “authentic and most definitive list of Africa’s most promising young change-makers.”
Actress Thuso Mbedu has taken the number one spot followed by rapper Cassper Nyovest, fashion designer Orapeleng Modutle, actress Nomzamo Mbatha takes the fourth spot while musician Kwesta wraps up the top five.
The list then includes:
Musician Shekhinah
Poet Koleka Putuma
Rapper Nasty C
Visual artist Simphiwe Ndzube
Fashion designer Rina Chunga-Kutama
Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokon
Visual artist Tony Gum
Musician Anatii
Musician Sasha Pieterse
