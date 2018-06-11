Zweli Mkhize to seek legal advice over PIC loan kickback allegations

The 'Sunday Times' reported that a Johannesburg law firm has named Mkhize in a legal claim against a company called Afric Oil.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize says that he'll be seeking legal advice after being linked to an illicit payment for allegedly helping an oil company secure a loan from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

According to the report, Mkhize was allegedly paid R4.5 million for helping to secure the deal.

However, Mkhize has denied being paid a R4.5 million kickback for facilitating a loan from the PIC to Afric Oil projects.

The Sunday Times reported that Mkhize allegedly agreed to facilitate the loan during a meeting at Luthuli House after the company's initial application was denied.

But his spokesperson Legadima Leso has described these claims as malicious.

“To this effect, the minister will seek legal advice on these malicious allegations made by the newspaper.”

Mkhize has questioned why he's been dragged into a matter which he says he had nothing to do with.

