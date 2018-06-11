WCED saddened after CT teacher allegedly shot dead by husband
After shooting his wife on Monday morning, the man turned the gun on himself.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it's saddened after a Cape Town teacher was allegedly shot dead by her husband in Lotus River.
The shooter was previously involved with the City of Cape Town's Volunteer Law Enforcement Auxiliary Service.
After shooting his wife on Monday morning, he turned the gun on himself.
His wife taught at Battswood Primary School near Ottery.
Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “I can, unfortunately, confirm that one of our educators was shot dead this morning in an alleged domestic incident. The district will provide the relevant counselling support to her colleagues and learners. Our safety manager checked the school this morning to determine the school’s needs.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
