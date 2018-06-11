WC Transport MEC says new taxi leadership will help defuse tensions

In another outbreak of taxi violence, a driver was killed and four others wounded in a shooting in Masiphumelele.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant says new leadership in the taxi industry will help defuse tensions among rival groups.

Grant adds that by the end of the month, new leaders will be elected to clean up the taxi industry.

“In 30 days, elections must be held in the taxi industry in the Western Cape so that we can have new leadership. Once we've got new leadership, we can start to work with them going forward.”

More than a dozen people have died in taxi shootings since late April.

