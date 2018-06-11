WC Transport MEC says new taxi leadership will help defuse tensions

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

WC Transport MEC says new taxi leadership will help defuse tensions

In another outbreak of taxi violence, a driver was killed and four others wounded in a shooting in Masiphumelele.

Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant says new leadership in the taxi industry will help defuse tensions among rival groups.

In another outbreak of taxi violence, a driver was killed and four others wounded in a shooting in Masiphumelele.

Grant adds that by the end of the month, new leaders will be elected to clean up the taxi industry.

“In 30 days, elections must be held in the taxi industry in the Western Cape so that we can have new leadership. Once we've got new leadership, we can start to work with them going forward.”

More than a dozen people have died in taxi shootings since late April.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA