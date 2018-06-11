WC average dam level rising

Uncertainty over when Metrobus will resume operations
The measurement has risen to 25,9% from 23,8% last week.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's average dam level is up.
Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James Brent-Styan said: “We are happier to see the dam levels starting to pick up although it is ever so slightly. We want to urge people to continue to use water as sparingly as possible.
"We have to allow the system to recover as far as possible ahead of the coming summer period.”
