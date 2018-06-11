WC authorities appeal for public help following Dunoon EMS crew attack

An ambulance crew was robbed at gunpoint in Dunoon over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health authorities are again appealing to communities to help protect emergency staff in the field.

This is after an ambulance crew was robbed at gunpoint in Dunoon over the weekend.

Operations manager at Resq Medix Ambulance Service, Warren Cupido, says the emergency medical industry has taken a hit over the past several months.

“At this current moment, we are one or two ambulance services that still go into Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Heideveld, Hanover Park and places like that because of the permanent attacks. It's really, really dangerous.”

He says many of his colleagues say they will continue to serve the community despite the risks.

“Our staff have come up to us and said 'you know what, the people need us, whether are we gonna stop at the police station. This is our job and we’re gonna go in there'.”

No arrests have been made following the Dunoon robbery.

