Vuwani residents suspend shutdown threat following agreement with govt
Residents are demanding to be serviced by their district municipality as opposed to a new municipal entity which they have been against since its inception.
JOHANNESBURG – Vuwani residents have suspended their shutdown and demonstrations which were scheduled for Monday following an agreement with government.
Residents are demanding to be serviced by their district municipality as opposed to a new municipal entity which they have been against since its inception.
During previous demarcation disputes, at least 30 schools were burnt down or damaged.
At a meeting held in Vuwani over the weekend, it was resolved that the Limpopo government should provide the pro-Makhado demarcation task team leading the Vuwani protest with a list of grant-funded projects for the current financial year and the next financial one.
Those projects should then be implemented by the provincial local governance department.
MEC Jerry Ndou committed his unwavering support in addressing the grievances of the people of Vuwani.
“We’ve agreed that process will take it up, with Cogta, national [dept] and MDB, to try and see how far we can go.”
It was also resolved that Ndou will later this month, talk to Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize to determine if there is a way the Municipal Demarcation Board can re-determine boundaries in the area in an effort to resolve the impasse.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
It was an emotional race, says #2018Comrades winner
-
Amputee runner Luvuno completes #Comrades2018
-
Zweli Mkhize to seek legal advice over PIC loan kickback allegations
-
Nhlanhla Nene warns of challenges as rand tumbles
-
Zuma behind ANC KZN consultative conference's collapse - report
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 June 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.