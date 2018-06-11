Vuwani residents suspend shutdown threat following agreement with govt

Residents are demanding to be serviced by their district municipality as opposed to a new municipal entity which they have been against since its inception.

JOHANNESBURG – Vuwani residents have suspended their shutdown and demonstrations which were scheduled for Monday following an agreement with government.

During previous demarcation disputes, at least 30 schools were burnt down or damaged.



At a meeting held in Vuwani over the weekend, it was resolved that the Limpopo government should provide the pro-Makhado demarcation task team leading the Vuwani protest with a list of grant-funded projects for the current financial year and the next financial one.

Those projects should then be implemented by the provincial local governance department.

MEC Jerry Ndou committed his unwavering support in addressing the grievances of the people of Vuwani.

“We’ve agreed that process will take it up, with Cogta, national [dept] and MDB, to try and see how far we can go.”

It was also resolved that Ndou will later this month, talk to Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize to determine if there is a way the Municipal Demarcation Board can re-determine boundaries in the area in an effort to resolve the impasse.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)