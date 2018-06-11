Vodacom to increase its black shareholding

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Vodacom to increase its black shareholding

Vodacom said current black shareholders in Vodacom South Africa and a newly formed staff scheme will exchange their current shareholding for a stake of between 5.8% and 6.25% in Vodacom Group.

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Vodacom Group said on Monday it will increase the stake held by black shareholders by up to 6.25% in a R17.5 billion ($1.34 billion) black empowerment transaction.

Vodacom said current black shareholders in Vodacom South Africa and a newly formed staff scheme will exchange their current shareholding for a stake of between 5.8% and 6.25% in Vodacom Group.

A new empowerment structure called YeboYethu would acquire a 6.25% shareholding in Vodacom Group based on an illustrative price of R152.50 per Vodacom Group share.

The new deal will replace an existing scheme that is due to unwind in October and will increase Vodacom Group’s black ownership to 20%.

Under black economic empowerment rules, South African companies are encouraged to meet quotas on black ownership, employment and procurement as part of a drive to reverse decades of exclusion under apartheid.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA