Vodacom to increase black ownership
The new YeboYethu empowerment structure would acquire a 6.25% shareholding in Vodacom Group based on an illustrative price of R152.50 per Vodacom Group share.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Vodacom Group said on Monday it will increase the stake held by black shareholders by up to 6.25% in a R17.5 billion black empowerment transaction.
Vodacom said current black shareholders in Vodacom South Africa and a newly formed staff scheme will exchange their current shareholding for a stake of between 5.8% and 6.25% in Vodacom Group.
The new YeboYethu empowerment structure would acquire a 6.25% shareholding in Vodacom Group based on an illustrative price of R152.50 per Vodacom Group share.
Under black economic empowerment rules, South African companies are encouraged to meet quotas on black ownership, employment and procurement as part of a drive to reverse decades of exclusion under apartheid.
Meeting government rules on black ownership makes a company more likely to qualify for government tenders.
The existing scheme, that is due to unwind in October and will increase Vodacom Group’s black ownership to 20%, delivered a return of R7.5 billion, the firm said.
“This amounts to 6.7 times the original capital that was invested into the deal in 2008 and therefore has been one of the most profitable and successful transactions concluded in South Africa,” said Vodacom Group Chief Executive Shameel Joosub.
Petrochemicals and energy firm Sasol last year said it would cover costs and pay bank debt related to a share sale from its Inzalo black economic empowerment scheme after the share price slumped, leaving investors unable to fully repay their debts.
Companies in Africa’s most advanced economy are required to help increase black ownership, often using vendor financing deals to sell shares to groups who were excluded before 1994 under apartheid’s white minority rule.
Popular in Business
-
3 miners die at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof Ikamva Mine
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker for third day; Fitch eyed
-
Numsa, NUM gear up for 1-day strike at Eskom
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
SAA boss Vuyani Jarana plans deep cuts
-
Nhlanhla Nene warns of challenges as rand tumbles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.