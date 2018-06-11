Uncertainty over when Metrobus will resume operations
Commuters have had to make alternative arrangements for several days now after talks between the operator and the union deadlocked.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus says it’s unclear when operations will resume as workers affiliated to the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) remain on strike.
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has now been called to intervene.
The workers have made a number of claims including salary scale adjustments.
Metrobus has argued that Demawusa is not a recognised union.
Spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri says the safety of commuters and drivers remain a concern.
“In the past five to six days, we’ve had at least six buses stoned, two passengers injured and two drivers taken to the hospital… so the strike has slightly turned violent. Operations are planned to resume in earnest at least by Thursday; we’ve got the matter now under the CCMA and on Wednesday we will be discussing and, hopefully, we’ll be able to close this chapter.”
