Tabling of Joburg Mayor Mashaba's revised budget postponed
The Speaker’s office says that this is to ensure councillors have enough time to review changes to the budget documents.
JOHANNESBURG – A Joburg City Council Special sitting in which Mayor Herman Mashaba was due to table his budget again has been postponed to Tuesday.
The Speaker’s office says this is to ensure that councillors have enough time to review changes to the budget documents.
Opposition parties in the city council have rejected Mashaba’s R59 billion budget twice in the last two weeks, calling it anti-poor.
At issue are the proposed tariff hikes for water and electricity.
The council has only this month to pass its budget or face being placed under administration by the provincial government.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
