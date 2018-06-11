Still unclear if new Knysna mayor will heed DA calls to resign
CAPE TOWN – It is still unclear whether the newly-elected mayor of Knysna will heed calls of the Democratic Alliance (DA) to resign from the post.
The DA wrote to Mark Willemse requesting him to relinquish the position following a meeting with the Knsyna caucus last Friday.
The party's provincial leadership has labelled his election into the post as a coup after Willemse and another DA councillor backed an African National Congress (ANC) motion of no confidence to oust Eleanore Bouw-Spies.
The DA says that Willemse currently holds two executive positions.
He's the mayor of the Knysna municipality and the Speaker of the Eden District Municipality.
The party's dissatisfied with the manner in which he was elected mayor and has asked him to step down.
DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says that Willemse has requested more time before making his decision because he's consulting with his lawyers.
“One way or the other we must make a decision on this matter to make sure we move forward because we can't be held to ransom like this.”
Madikizela reiterates that Willemse does not have the mandate of the DA.
And the manner in which Bouw-Spies was ousted as mayor was not in line with the party's processes.
Meanwhile, personality clashes and revenge could be one of the reasons behind the ousting of Bouw-Spies.
Madikizela claims that former deputy mayor Peter Myers played a role in forcing Bouw-Spies out.
Myers himself was pushed out after he failed to survive a motion of no confidence.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
