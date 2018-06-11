Popular Topics
Solidarity declares dispute with Eskom over wage negotiations

Last week, the utility said it decided not to increase the wages of any workers, including those in management, in a bid to rein in costs.

Eskom flags. Picture: EWN.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has declared a dispute with Eskom after the power utility allegedly failed to pitch for wage negotiations.

Last week, the utility said it decided not to increase the wages of any workers, including those in management, in a bid to rein in costs.

Solidarity intends to hand over memoranda at several Eskom workplaces in the coming week.

Deputy general secretary Deon Reyneke says Eskom was reckless in the way it negotiated, and solidarity is calling on Eskom to come up with a new offer for employees without delay.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

