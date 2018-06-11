Sassa: Payment of grants won’t be affected by strike
The PSA cancelled its so-called day of rage on Friday after the majority unions at the Public Sector Coordinating Bargaining Council accepted government’s wage officer.
PRETORIA - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says that a strike by workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) will not affect the payment of social grants.
The PSA cancelled its so-called Day of Rage on Friday after the majority unions at the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council accepted government’s wage officer.
However, the association’s members in Sassa have gone on strike because it does not regard the agency as a member of the bargaining council.
The agency’s Paseka Letsatsi says they will be meeting with the union and the Social Development Minister on Monday.
"From where we stand as an organisation, both the South African Social Security Agency and the PSA will be able to find each other because we think some of these issues can be resolved. We can safely say the strike has not affected the payment of grants."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.