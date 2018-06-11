Sassa: Payment of grants won’t be affected by strike

The PSA cancelled its so-called day of rage on Friday after the majority unions at the Public Sector Coordinating Bargaining Council accepted government’s wage officer.

PRETORIA - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says that a strike by workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) will not affect the payment of social grants.

The PSA cancelled its so-called Day of Rage on Friday after the majority unions at the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council accepted government’s wage officer.

However, the association’s members in Sassa have gone on strike because it does not regard the agency as a member of the bargaining council.

The agency’s Paseka Letsatsi says they will be meeting with the union and the Social Development Minister on Monday.

"From where we stand as an organisation, both the South African Social Security Agency and the PSA will be able to find each other because we think some of these issues can be resolved. We can safely say the strike has not affected the payment of grants."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)