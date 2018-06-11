SAPS urged to take a leaf out of China's crime-fighting book

The lessons from China are detailed in a police portfolio committee report tabled in Parliament last week.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s police service can learn a thing or two from their Chinese counterparts in the art of crime fighting.

This is according to Parliament’s police portfolio committee which went on a study visit to China late last year.

One of the committee’s recommendations is that the South African Police Service appoints a permanent representative at the South African embassy in Beijing.

The committee has also studied how Chinese police play a complementary role to the judiciary, in particular with the dispensing of justice in minor offences such as traffic violations.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman says the two countries can also share ideas on best practice and innovation in areas of police training, technology, trans-national crime and the involvement of citizens in curbing crime.