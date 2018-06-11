SACP & Cosatu 'firmly behind' David Makhura

The ANC alliance partners say Premier David Makhura's efforts to root out corruption should be supported.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng have thrown their weight behind Premier David Makhura who has been accused of using state resources to investigate his political opponents.

Makhura has launched a number of investigations that threaten to expose some African National Congress (ANC) leaders who are contesting the ANC leadership in Gauteng.

The ANC alliance partners say Makhura's efforts to root out corruption should be supported.

The SACP and Cosatu in Gauteng have lashed out against what they call the "Guptarisation" of the “generational mix” principle.

SACP provincial secretary Jacob Mamabolo says corrupt people are lobbying for high office using the premise that young people should be in leadership.

“We are deeply concerned that these Gupta-type forces have highjacked and therefore dress themselves in a revolutionary costume known as generational mix.”

He was referring to Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile and Emfuleni Mayor Jacob Khawe who are both in the running for top positions in the ANC in Gauteng and are facing corruption probes.

Their supporters have accused Makhura of using state institutions to fight a political battle against them, an accusation he denies.

The SACP says the ANC will lose elections if efforts to root out corruption by Makhura are not supported.

Mamabolo says “Gupta-type forces” in the province are fighting anti-corruption efforts.

“We are firmly behind premier David Makhura’s efforts to root out any remnants of a Gupta-type of corruption and all types of corruption in our province and we believe that the premier must continue. And we are very happy that he has referred a number of cases already to the Hawks and to law enforcement agencies, and to that extent, we are very much pleased with the work that the premier is doing.”

