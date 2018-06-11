SACP & Cosatu 'firmly behind' David Makhura
The ANC alliance partners say Premier David Makhura's efforts to root out corruption should be supported.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng have thrown their weight behind Premier David Makhura who has been accused of using state resources to investigate his political opponents.
Makhura has launched a number of investigations that threaten to expose some African National Congress (ANC) leaders who are contesting the ANC leadership in Gauteng.
The ANC alliance partners say Makhura's efforts to root out corruption should be supported.
The SACP and Cosatu in Gauteng have lashed out against what they call the "Guptarisation" of the “generational mix” principle.
#SacpGP The SACP and Cosatu in Gauteng is briefing the media on political developments in the province. The briefing is following a meeting the two had yesterday. QH pic.twitter.com/kZDrIM6wYg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2018
SACP provincial secretary Jacob Mamabolo says corrupt people are lobbying for high office using the premise that young people should be in leadership.
“We are deeply concerned that these Gupta-type forces have highjacked and therefore dress themselves in a revolutionary costume known as generational mix.”
He was referring to Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile and Emfuleni Mayor Jacob Khawe who are both in the running for top positions in the ANC in Gauteng and are facing corruption probes.
Their supporters have accused Makhura of using state institutions to fight a political battle against them, an accusation he denies.
The SACP says the ANC will lose elections if efforts to root out corruption by Makhura are not supported.
Mamabolo says “Gupta-type forces” in the province are fighting anti-corruption efforts.
“We are firmly behind premier David Makhura’s efforts to root out any remnants of a Gupta-type of corruption and all types of corruption in our province and we believe that the premier must continue. And we are very happy that he has referred a number of cases already to the Hawks and to law enforcement agencies, and to that extent, we are very much pleased with the work that the premier is doing.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Mkhwebane: Zille’s colonialism tweet violated ethics code, Constitution
-
I will resign as speaker today - Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse
-
Zuma behind ANC KZN consultative conference's collapse - report
-
City of Joburg gives ANC until Friday to pay up R300k or lose property
-
SACP & Cosatu call on Makhura to fight back against 'Guptarisation' of province
-
[WATCH] #ZumaCharges: Zuma threatens to expose those who provoke him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.