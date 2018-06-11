SACP & Cosatu call on Makhura to fight back against 'Guptarisation' of province
Both organisations say they support the new dawn of President Cyril Ramaphosa but warn that state capture needs to be dismantled as a matter of urgency.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng are holding a briefing on political developments in the province.
Both organisations say they support the new dawn of President Cyril Ramaphosa but warn that state capture needs to be dismantled as a matter of urgency.
They've called on Premier David Makhura to fight back against what they call the “Guptarisation” of the province.
The SACP'S Jacob Mamabolo said: “We further call on the premier to lead this fight without fear or favour. And to ensure that none of the state organs in our province are captured, looted and corrupted.
"We are firmly behind the premier and his provincial government on this principled policy of the entire alliance.”
#SacpGP Mamabalo says they call on Premier Makhura to fight back against the Guptarisation of the province. He says the debate around ‘generational mix in leadership’ is an effort by Gupta linked people to get control of the province. QH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
