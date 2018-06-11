Riebeek Kasteel calm following housing, service delivery protest

Disgruntled residents living in an area called Esterhof took to the streets over a lack of housing and service delivery.

CAPE TOWN - In the Western Cape, the rural town of Riebeek Kasteel is calm following violent protests and looting earlier on Monday.

A number of shops were looted and there was a heavy police presence in the community.

Riebeek Kasteel Community Policing Forum spokesperson Roger Roman said: “There are rumours that people have been bused in, we see no evidence to support that. So the protests are by the local coloured and black communities who live in pretty appalling conditions and who haven’t been heard and listened to for 25 years.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)