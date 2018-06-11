Riebeek Kasteel calm following housing, service delivery protest

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Riebeek Kasteel calm following housing, service delivery protest

Disgruntled residents living in an area called Esterhof took to the streets over a lack of housing and service delivery.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - In the Western Cape, the rural town of Riebeek Kasteel is calm following violent protests and looting earlier on Monday.

Disgruntled residents living in an area called Esterhof took to the streets over a lack of housing and service delivery.

A number of shops were looted and there was a heavy police presence in the community.

Riebeek Kasteel Community Policing Forum spokesperson Roger Roman said: “There are rumours that people have been bused in, we see no evidence to support that. So the protests are by the local coloured and black communities who live in pretty appalling conditions and who haven’t been heard and listened to for 25 years.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA