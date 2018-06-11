Ramokgopa: SA health sector in crisis but still among best in developing world

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says she supports Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s stance that a lot has been done to improve the sector.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has conceded that the health sector is in a crisis but says that it should not take away the fact that it remains one of the best among developing countries.

She says that while Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba may be right about the ailing state of healthcare in the country, she supports Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s stance that a lot has been done to improve the sector.

She visited the Leratong and Yusuf Dadoo hospitals on the West Rand on Sunday, where she expressed her happiness with the management of those facilities.

Ramokgopa says the Leratong Hospital was among the most problematic in the province last year but there has been drastic improvement in the management of the facility.

The Health MEC says that an increase in human resources and investment in new machinery will go a long way in aiding hospitals which see scores of patients daily.

Chief radiographer at the Leratong Hospital Yolande Fanana told the MEC what was needed at her hospital for improved services.

Ramokgopa says her surprise visits have helped her monitor the hospitals and she will be visiting others as and when she sees the need.

