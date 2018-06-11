Popular Topics
R10 billion set aside for Tygerberg Hospital upgrade

It was feared that the hospital may have to shut down, however, it is set for an upgrade and will eventually be replaced.

FILE: Tygerberg Hospital. Picture: EWN
FILE: Tygerberg Hospital. Picture: EWN
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Provincial health authorities are to give the struggling Tygerberg Hospital some CPR.

At least R10 billion is to be spent on upgrading the facility. The project should be completed by 2023.

Western Cape Health's Marika Champion explains: “The hospital is earmarked for replacement and since the hospital is currently functioning as both an academic and regional hospital, the project will be split in two parts. The one will involve replacing the academic or central hospital, where the students are, in conjunction with Stellenbosch University.”

During a recent parliamentary meeting, the head of the provincial Health Department, Beth Engelbrecht, told members of Parliament that the hospital is in a dire state and is under severe pressure.

It was even feared the hospital may have to shut down. But it will be replaced.

LISTEN: WC Health Department considers replacing 'dilapidated' Tygerberg Hospital

Timeline

