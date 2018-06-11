R10 billion set aside for Tygerberg Hospital upgrade
It was feared that the hospital may have to shut down, however, it is set for an upgrade and will eventually be replaced.
CAPE TOWN - Provincial health authorities are to give the struggling Tygerberg Hospital some CPR.
At least R10 billion is to be spent on upgrading the facility. The project should be completed by 2023.
Western Cape Health's Marika Champion explains: “The hospital is earmarked for replacement and since the hospital is currently functioning as both an academic and regional hospital, the project will be split in two parts. The one will involve replacing the academic or central hospital, where the students are, in conjunction with Stellenbosch University.”
During a recent parliamentary meeting, the head of the provincial Health Department, Beth Engelbrecht, told members of Parliament that the hospital is in a dire state and is under severe pressure.
It was even feared the hospital may have to shut down. But it will be replaced.
LISTEN: WC Health Department considers replacing 'dilapidated' Tygerberg Hospital
Popular in Local
-
Nhlanhla Nene warns of challenges as rand tumbles
-
It was an emotional race, says #2018Comrades winner
-
Zuma behind ANC KZN consultative conference's collapse - report
-
Amputee runner Luvuno completes #Comrades2018
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 June 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.