PSA members at Sassa to go on strike following wage talks deadlock
The PSA says it will be meeting with Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu today to discuss the possibility of negotiations with Sassa.
JOHANNESBURG – The Public Servants Association (PSA) says its members at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will go on strike on Monday, accusing Sassa of refusing to negotiate wage increases for staff.
The PSA says that Sassa has decided not to participate in talks because it considers the group a branch of the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council, which determines wages for all public servants.
This follows the signing of the Public Service Co-Ordinating Bargaining Council wage agreement by the majority of public service unions last week, increasing workers' salaries by between 6% and 7%.
The PSA has disputed Sassa's claims, saying the agency has a separate bargaining council.
Spokesperson Tahir Maepa says: "Sassa is an agency of government just like Sars and many other agencies and we’ve got organisational rights separating those in public service.
“So, the accusation unfortunately was met with a lot of anger from our members because they were also expecting salary increases from 1 April.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
