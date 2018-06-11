Popular Topics
Probe after Cape paramedics robbed in Dunoon

Two armed men held up an ambulance crew early on Sunday morning.

FILE: Paramedics attend to a patient in Cape Town, Western Cape. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating after a team of paramedics were robbed in Dunoon on Sunday.

Two armed men held up an ambulance crew early on Sunday morning.

Western Cape EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels said: “The department appeals to the community to please respect the emergency medical service and allow them to do their work in peace. The Western Cape Health Department is working with the South Africa Police Service, as well the insurance, to help curb the attacks.”

Protests also took place in Dunoon after an anti-land invasion operation led on Sunday afternoon.

Tyres were set alight by protesting residents along the N7 highway and a section of the road was later closed to traffic. Calm has since been restored to the area.

Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

