Police investigate after pilot killed in PE plane crash

Authorities have recovered a body.

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing the circumstances around a crash involving a light aircraft in Port Elizabeth.

The plane went down earlier on Monday afternoon.

Authorities have recovered a body.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said: “At about 14:15 this afternoon a light aircraft crashed into the Baakens Valley in Port Elizabeth. One person was onboard the aircraft; it was just the pilot. We have recovered his body. The name of the pilot will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)