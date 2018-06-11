Over 100 suspected illegal miners due in court
They were arrested on Sunday in an operation by the crime prevention unit.
JOHANNESBURG – More than 100 suspected illegal miners will appear in a Mpumalanga court this week.
The police's Leonard Hlathi says, “Hundred-and-eighteen illegal miners were arrested, of which we’re still in a process of verifying with them whether are they illegal in the country or not, because from what we’ve seen is that most of them are not legal in the country.”
#sapsMP Police conducted operation on 08/06 in and around Evander area wherein 113 illegal miners were arrested by members of Crime Prevention and #K9Unit in the cluster (Secunda). All arrested will appear at Evander Magistrate's Court on Monday, 11/06 on various charges. NP pic.twitter.com/PzMSTmcIKq— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 9, 2018
