Over 100 suspected illegal miners due in court

They were arrested on Sunday in an operation by the crime prevention unit.

JOHANNESBURG – More than 100 suspected illegal miners will appear in a Mpumalanga court this week.

The police's Leonard Hlathi says, “Hundred-and-eighteen illegal miners were arrested, of which we’re still in a process of verifying with them whether are they illegal in the country or not, because from what we’ve seen is that most of them are not legal in the country.”