OHSC concerned over state of some SA hospitals, clinics

The Office of Health Standards Compliance presented its report to Parliament last Tuesday, showing that some care facilities were not compliant and did not meet some health requirements.

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of Health Standards Compliance says that although there is no need to panic after the release of its inspection report, it is still concerned over the state of some hospitals and clinics in the country.

The office has urged government to work on improving conditions at poor performing facilities and to maintain the ones that are doing well.

Almost 700 health facilities across the country were inspected and less than ten were found to be compliant with the Health Department's norms and standards.

The highest score achieved in the report is 80%.

Office of Health Standards Compliance CEO, Siphiwe Mndaweni, says facilities that scored lower than 80% shouldn't be labelled non-functional.

However, Mndaweni also says that improvements need to start happening.

"We are very cognisant of the challenges and we are not here saying that everything is fine. No, we're not saying that."

According to the report presented in Parliament, the highest average percentage outcome score among provinces was 61% from Gauteng, while Limpopo and the Eastern Cape had the lowest score of 43%.

