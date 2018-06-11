Numsa, NUM gear up for 1-day strike at Eskom

Some of the demands include a 15% wage hike across the board and a housing allowance increase to R2,000.

JOHANNESBURG - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) are gearing up for a one-day joint strike at Eskom on Thursday.

The NUM says there'll be a joint briefing on Tuesday to give more details.

Last week, the utility said it won't be increasing the wages of any workers, including management to rein in costs.

The NUM’s Livhuwani Mammburu said: “I’m not allowed to say much but I can confirm that we’ve met to map the way forward and discuss this joint programme of action.”

At the same time, trade union Solidarity has declared a dispute with Eskom after the power utility allegedly failed to pitch for wage negotiations.

Solidarity intends to hand over memoranda at several Eskom workplaces in the coming week.

Deputy general secretary Deon Reyneke says Eskom was reckless in the way it negotiated, and solidarity is calling on Eskom to come up with a new offer for employees without delay.