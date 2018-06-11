Popular Topics
Motshekga wants harsher sentences for destruction of school infrastructure

Two schools were set alight in Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga over the weekend by disgruntled community members who were angry over by-election results.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga launched the ministerial task team report on the feasibility of a curriculum change in Freedom Park, Pretoria on 31 May 2018. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga launched the ministerial task team report on the feasibility of a curriculum change in Freedom Park, Pretoria on 31 May 2018. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is lobbying for an amendment in legislation to ensure that those who destroy school infrastructure receive harsh sentences.

Two schools were set alight in Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga over the weekend by disgruntled community members who were angry over by-election results.

A primary school in the North West was also targeted by protesting locals last week.

Motshekga is calling for harsh sentences for people who destroy school infrastructure following the growing instances of schools being set alight.

The Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga says: "We request that maybe the law be amended to ensure that people who burn schools are given lengthy jail sentences."

Mhlanga says that hundreds of pupils are without a classroom in Mpumalanga on Monday morning after their schools were destroyed.

“The children in that school have no accommodation and teachers don’t know what to do because the school is destroyed.”

In 2016, over 30 schools were burnt in Vuwani during protests over demarcation.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

