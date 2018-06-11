Joburg Mayor Mashaba expected to table revised budget

Last week, opposition parties in the city council rejected Mashaba's budget, calling it anti-poor.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is expected to table his budget once again on Monday hoping it will finally be approved.

Last week, opposition parties in the city council rejected Mashaba's budget, calling it anti-poor.

The first time Mashaba presented the R59 billion budget last month, the African National Congress (ANC) rejected it while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) abstained from the vote.

At issue are the proposed tariff hikes for water and electricity.

Opposition parties in the Johannesburg council have rejected Mashaba's budget twice in the last two weeks, vowing not to support it until it is pro-poor.

The mayor was essentially sent back to the drawing board to amend his budget and present it against today at a special sitting.

The EFF proposed that the rate for water be decreased from 14,2% to 13,2% and for electricity from 7.37% to 7,17%.

Mashaba will be hoping that with these changes to his budget will be approved.

The council has only this month to pass its budget or face being placed under administration by the provincial government.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)