Joburg Mayor Mashaba expected to table revised budget
Last week, opposition parties in the city council rejected Mashaba's budget, calling it anti-poor.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is expected to table his budget once again on Monday hoping it will finally be approved.
Last week, opposition parties in the city council rejected Mashaba's budget, calling it anti-poor.
The first time Mashaba presented the R59 billion budget last month, the African National Congress (ANC) rejected it while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) abstained from the vote.
At issue are the proposed tariff hikes for water and electricity.
Opposition parties in the Johannesburg council have rejected Mashaba's budget twice in the last two weeks, vowing not to support it until it is pro-poor.
The mayor was essentially sent back to the drawing board to amend his budget and present it against today at a special sitting.
The EFF proposed that the rate for water be decreased from 14,2% to 13,2% and for electricity from 7.37% to 7,17%.
Mashaba will be hoping that with these changes to his budget will be approved.
The council has only this month to pass its budget or face being placed under administration by the provincial government.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma behind ANC KZN consultative conference's collapse - report
-
KZN ANC members could face disciplinary action after conference collapse
-
Still unclear if new Knysna mayor will heed DA calls to resign
-
Maimane eyes Gauteng, N Cape as DA plots election strategy
-
KZN ANC factions await court ruling after conference disrupted
-
AfriForum ‘considers’ legal action over land expropriation without compensation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.