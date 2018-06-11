Makhura to closely monitor Emfuleni Municipality
Premier David Makhura announced his decision to place the metro under administration, saying it cannot fulfil its executive obligations.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he will keep a close eye on the Emfuleni Municipality by meeting with the metro’s leadership every month to access service delivery progress.
Earlier on Monday, Makhura announced his decision to place the metro under administration, saying it cannot fulfil its executive obligations.
The municipality’s mayor Jacob Khawe resigned last week after the provincial government indicated its plans to intervene but later he withdrew that resignation.
The municipality is cash-strapped and has failed to deliver basic services.
Premier Makhura says the provincial Treasury and the Local Government Department have been providing institutional support to the Emfuleni Municipality since 2015 but not much has changed.
He says he’s confident his recent intervention will rescue the metro.
“As the premier, I’ll convene monthly meetings with the mayor, all the relevant MECs and Members of the Mayoral Committee to review progress on this intervention plan.”
The premier explained that the provincial government’s intervention will focus on service delivery and on enhancing revenue collection.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
City of Joburg gives ANC until Friday to pay up R300k or lose property
-
SACP & Cosatu 'firmly behind' David Makhura
-
Zuma behind ANC KZN consultative conference's collapse - report
-
Mkhwebane: Zille’s colonialism tweet violated ethics code, Constitution
-
I will resign as speaker today - Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse
-
[WATCH] #ZumaCharges: Zuma threatens to expose those who provoke him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.