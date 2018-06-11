Popular Topics
Makhura to closely monitor Emfuleni Municipality

Premier David Makhura announced his decision to place the metro under administration, saying it cannot fulfil its executive obligations.

FILE: Gauteng premier David Makhura delivering the keynote address at the provinces Ethics and Anti-Corruption Indaba. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter.
FILE: Gauteng premier David Makhura delivering the keynote address at the provinces Ethics and Anti-Corruption Indaba. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he will keep a close eye on the Emfuleni Municipality by meeting with the metro’s leadership every month to access service delivery progress.

Earlier on Monday, Makhura announced his decision to place the metro under administration, saying it cannot fulfil its executive obligations.

The municipality’s mayor Jacob Khawe resigned last week after the provincial government indicated its plans to intervene but later he withdrew that resignation.

The municipality is cash-strapped and has failed to deliver basic services.

Premier Makhura says the provincial Treasury and the Local Government Department have been providing institutional support to the Emfuleni Municipality since 2015 but not much has changed.

He says he’s confident his recent intervention will rescue the metro.

“As the premier, I’ll convene monthly meetings with the mayor, all the relevant MECs and Members of the Mayoral Committee to review progress on this intervention plan.”

The premier explained that the provincial government’s intervention will focus on service delivery and on enhancing revenue collection.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

