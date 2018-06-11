Makhura places Emfuleni Municipality under administration
Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the municipality has been facing major economic, financial and service delivery problems.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has placed the Emfuleni Municipality under administration, saying the metro cannot fulfil its executive obligations.
He says the municipality has been facing major economic, financial and service delivery problems.
The municipality’s mayor Jacob Khawe stepped down last week after the provincial government indicated its plans to intervene but later withdrew his resignation.
He was appointed last year, replacing Simon Mofokeng who was accused of sexually grooming a 14-year-old girl.
Service delivery issues in Emfuleni have been a challenge for years now, with the municipality struggling to deliver services, including paying utility bills and rubbish collection.
Makhura says he was left with no choice but to step in.
“The financial position of Emfuleni Local Municipality is continuing to deteriorate to a point where the municipality is not able - alone - to guarantee the provision of a minimum standard of services to communities without an intervention from the national or provincial government.”
He says the provincial government’s comprehensive intervention will involve the current leadership of the metro to address minimum requirements and financial problems over the next six months.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Timeline
-
SACP & Cosatu call on Makhura to fight back against 'Guptarisation' of province
-
Call for professionals, academics to participate in political heart of ANC
-
Rand Water: Water to be restored to Emfuleni Municipality by Monday afternoon
-
DA: ANC more concerned with clinging to power, than serving people of Gauteng
Popular in Local
-
Case over Marli van Breda's future care postponed
-
Lotus River man shoots, kills wife then turns gun on himself
-
SACP & Cosatu call on Makhura to fight back against 'Guptarisation' of province
-
SAPS urged to take a leaf out of China's crime-fighting book
-
Amputee runner Luvuno completes #Comrades2018
-
Psychiatrist to testify in Jason Rohde trial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.