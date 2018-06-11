Makhura places Emfuleni Municipality under administration

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the municipality has been facing major economic, financial and service delivery problems.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has placed the Emfuleni Municipality under administration, saying the metro cannot fulfil its executive obligations.

He says the municipality has been facing major economic, financial and service delivery problems.

The municipality’s mayor Jacob Khawe stepped down last week after the provincial government indicated its plans to intervene but later withdrew his resignation.

He was appointed last year, replacing Simon Mofokeng who was accused of sexually grooming a 14-year-old girl.

Service delivery issues in Emfuleni have been a challenge for years now, with the municipality struggling to deliver services, including paying utility bills and rubbish collection.

Makhura says he was left with no choice but to step in.

“The financial position of Emfuleni Local Municipality is continuing to deteriorate to a point where the municipality is not able - alone - to guarantee the provision of a minimum standard of services to communities without an intervention from the national or provincial government.”

He says the provincial government’s comprehensive intervention will involve the current leadership of the metro to address minimum requirements and financial problems over the next six months.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)