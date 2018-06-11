Maimane eyes Gauteng, N Cape as DA plots election strategy

The DA says the 2019 election is set to be the most hotly contested and since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng will be one of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) most hotly contested battlegrounds ahead of next year's general election.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is eyeing the province, as well as the Northern Cape, where the party will be trying to boost support.

Partly leaders met in Johannesburg over the weekend to discuss their election strategy.

Maimane says that campaign groups and units are being rolled-out across the country.

“I want to raise the province of KwaZulu-Natal. Many of you may have watched that even the ANC can’t hold a congress in KwaZulu-Natal.”

The party is expected to officially launch its campaign next month and has expressed confidence ahead of the elections.

A statement reads: “We are confident that in 2019 we will grow even further as many more South Africans will choose the DA as the flag-bearer for a united, non-racial and prosperous South Africa where jobs and wealth are created, our streets are safe, corruption is eradicated, and services are delivered to all.”

Maimane says in recent by-elections, the DA has grown significantly in both rural and urban areas. The party also hopes to retain the Western Cape with an increased majority.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)