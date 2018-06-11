Lotus River man shoots, kills wife then turns gun on himself

It’s understood the shooting occurred on Monday morning and an investigation is underway.

CAPE TOWN - A Lotus River man has shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself. It’s understood the shooting occurred on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says an investigation is underway.

“Cases of murder and inquest are under investigation following the incident that occurred this morning at 8am in Lotus River, Grassy Park, where a man in his 30s shot and fatally wounded a woman in her 30s. According to information, the man later shot himself. No one has been arrested. The case is under investigation.”