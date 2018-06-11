[LISTEN] Cancer survivor & amputee Xolani Luvuno completes #2018Comrades

Radio 702 | Xolani Luvuno completed the 2018 Comrades Marathon on crutches before 4:30 in the afternoon on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – Cancer survivor and amputee Xolani Luvuno says training helped in his recovery from alcohol dependency and was the incentive he needed to change his life.

Luvuno completed the 2018 Comrades Marathon on crutches before 4:30 in the afternoon on Sunday.

“What helped me to turn my life around is this training because I used to be an alcoholic. I told myself not to go to parties and run a big race.”

Listen to the audio above for more.