[LISTEN] Cabinet approves National Health Insurance Bill
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa spoke to Denosa about how nurses will be affected by the implementation of the NHI Bill.
JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet has approved the long-awaited National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which aims to provide universal healthcare to every citizen.
The bill, which was approved by the Cabinet last Wednesday, has yet to be published in the Government Gazette.
Talk Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa spoke to Simon Hlungwani, the president of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) about how nurses will be affected by the bill.
Hlungwani says for the NHI Bill to be successfully implemented, government needs to address the challenges facing the public health sector in the country in general, such as stuff shortages first.
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
