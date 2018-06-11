KZN ANC members who took party to court hire bodyguards after threat

The Pietermaritzburg High Court granted an interdict after the six ANC members argued that the process leading up to the provincial conference was marred with irregularities.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) members who took the party in KwaZulu-Natal to court and secured an interdict against the provincial ANC conference on Friday, say they have been threatened and are fearing for their lives.

However, the event was then changed to a consultative conference which saw ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe being heckled.

Eyewitness News has seen messages sent to one of the deponents in the case that halted the ANC provincial conference, threatening revenge against them.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the ANC regional leader said they feared for their lives and they now have 24-hour armed bodyguards.

This comes after members loyal to the faction supporting Sihle Zikalala caused chaos and disrupted the then consultative conference on Friday evening in protest against the court interdict.

It is understood that action is now being planned against those who went to court.

The deponent who spoke to Eyewitness News, says they are "terrified" to leave their homes and are fearing an attack.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)