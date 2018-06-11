KZN ANC members could face disciplinary action after conference collapse
The Pietermaritzburg High Court granted an interdict on Friday after the six ANC regions argued that the process leading up to the provincial conference was marred with irregularities.
JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members who obtained a court interdict to stop the KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference from going ahead say they turned to the judiciary because they felt their issues were being ignored by the party's leadership.
The Pietermaritzburg High Court granted an interdict on Friday after the six ANC regions argued that the process leading up to the provincial conference was marred with irregularities.
The ANC says the members may face disciplinary action after the weekend conference was postponed. But ANC ward 27 chairperson in the Moses Mabhida region Siyabonga Hlongwa says they’re not concerned.
“We have the Bill of Rights. If we feel something is not going according to the Constitution or infringes our rights, we have the right to go to the judiciary. So, we’re not worried about that.”
Meanwhile, the ANC’s provincial task team coordinator Sihle Zikalala says they're disappointed with how ANC members conducted themselves at the weekend's consultative conference.
“In this case we’re speaking about what happened at the provincial conference. Hence, we apologise to the national chair and officials.”
WATCH: ANC KZN apologises to Mantashe
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma behind ANC KZN consultative conference's collapse - report
-
Still unclear if new Knysna mayor will heed DA calls to resign
-
Maimane eyes Gauteng, N Cape as DA plots election strategy
-
AfriForum ‘considers’ legal action over land expropriation without compensation
-
KZN ANC factions await court ruling after conference disrupted
-
[WATCH] ANC KZN apologises to Mantashe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.