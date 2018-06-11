KZN ANC members could face disciplinary action after conference collapse

The Pietermaritzburg High Court granted an interdict on Friday after the six ANC regions argued that the process leading up to the provincial conference was marred with irregularities.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members who obtained a court interdict to stop the KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference from going ahead say they turned to the judiciary because they felt their issues were being ignored by the party's leadership.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court granted an interdict on Friday after the six ANC regions argued that the process leading up to the provincial conference was marred with irregularities.

The ANC says the members may face disciplinary action after the weekend conference was postponed. But ANC ward 27 chairperson in the Moses Mabhida region Siyabonga Hlongwa says they’re not concerned.

“We have the Bill of Rights. If we feel something is not going according to the Constitution or infringes our rights, we have the right to go to the judiciary. So, we’re not worried about that.”

Meanwhile, the ANC’s provincial task team coordinator Sihle Zikalala says they're disappointed with how ANC members conducted themselves at the weekend's consultative conference.

“In this case we’re speaking about what happened at the provincial conference. Hence, we apologise to the national chair and officials.”

WATCH: ANC KZN apologises to Mantashe

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)