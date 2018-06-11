Knysna taxi drivers demonstrate for better service, policing

Traffic came to a standstill in central Knysna as hundreds of taxis drove in convoy along the N2 into the town.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of taxi drivers in Knysna have been demonstrating for better services and better policing.

Traffic came to a standstill in central Knysna as hundreds of taxis drove in convoy along the N2 into the town on Monday. All roads in and out of the town have since been opened.

Among the grievances, are a call for uneven roads in some of the townships to be fixed and for police to attend to public complaints speedily.

The Knysna Taxi Forum's Mandla Tyololo says they also want clean and safe public toilets at the taxi ranks.

“There’s no security at the taxi ranks, they are dirty and there are no lights. There are no offices, we’ve been using containers for a very long time and they are refusing to give us operating licences and we pay a lot of money to release the vehicles.”