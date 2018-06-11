Kitty and Puppy Haven in need of donations after fire
Fortunately, all the puppies in the center were rescued by shelter workers and JMPD officers who were in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Kitty and Puppy Haven is calling for donations after a fire ripped through most of its building in Midrand on Sunday morning.
Puppy Haven owner Samantha Burger says she realised something was wrong en route to work.
“As I was driving, I could see the smoke and it was the most terrific thing because I was just thinking: ‘Please God, don’t let that be the sanctuary’. I got to my dog kennel and there was smoke billowing everywhere, roofs collapsing and it was just the most horrific thing I’ve ever encountered. It was absolutely heartbreaking.”
She says they're in urgent need of food supplies.
“Most of our dog and puppy food was destroyed and we’re also going to need assistance if possible to help us rebuild these areas because a few of them are totally gutted. But any food that can be dropped off and that would really help us.”
Donors can go to Puppy Haven's Facebook page for more information.
