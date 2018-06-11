I will resign as speaker today - Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse

Mark Willemse has been holding two positions since Eleanore Bouw-Spies was removed as mayor in a motion of no confidence vote last week.

CAPE TOWN - Knysna Executive Mayor Mark Willemse says he'll resign as Eden District Council Speaker on Monday.

He has been holding two positions since Eleanore Bouw-Spies was removed as mayor in a motion of no confidence vote last week.

The move did not have the blessing of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s national and provincial leadership and the party has instructed Willemse to step down.

Willemse says he's more needed in the mayor's office than in the Speaker's chair.

“At this stage, I’m still taking legal advice but I’ve not resigned as the mayor. I am of the intention to resign as the Speaker of Eden District Council as I still hold that executive post at the moment.”

He has declined to go into the exact details why Bouw-Spies was removed.

“I don’t want to divulge all those things now other than that the vote of no confidence was carried and my reasons are of a nature of maladministration and poor leadership.”

DA provincial leaders say Willemse's appointment is a coup after he and another councillor supported the African National Congress-sponsored motion to remove the former mayor.

The party's provincial executive committee is expected to discuss these issues during a meeting on Monday.

