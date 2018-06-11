Fedusa seeks confirmation Tygerburg Hospital won't close amid upgrades
Recently it was confirmed government have plans to spend R10 billion on upgrades to the hospital.
CAPE TOWN - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has cautiously welcomed the upgrades of the Tygerberg Hospital by the Western Cape Health Department.
Recently it was confirmed government have plans to spend R10 billion on upgrades to the hospital.
Fedusa Media Research officer Frank Nxumalo says they want confirmation from the government the hospital will not be closed down, but instead be a working hospital during the upgrades.
“The resources are welcome but what we are emphasising is that the hospital is a highly specialised hospital. So what we are saying before the renovations can take place, because it’s going to be like total shut down for renovations, they should be alternative facilities.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Case over Marli van Breda's future care postponed
-
Lotus River man shoots, kills wife then turns gun on himself
-
SACP & Cosatu call on Makhura to fight back against 'Guptarisation' of province
-
SAPS urged to take a leaf out of China's crime-fighting book
-
Makhura places Emfuleni Municipality under administration
-
Amputee runner Luvuno completes #Comrades2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.